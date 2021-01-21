Aircrew arriving in Hong Kong could be made to observe the same quarantine rules as the rest of the public under a proposal being mulled by officials. Photo: Nora Tam
exclusive | Hong Kong fourth wave: airline sector braces for impact as city mulls 14-day quarantine for aircrew amid coronavirus pandemic
- The move, which one source worries could ‘kill’ the industry, would end a long-standing exemption enjoyed by airlines
- Cathay Pacific said to be pushing back hard on proposal, though it is unclear to what effect
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Aircrew arriving in Hong Kong could be made to observe the same quarantine rules as the rest of the public under a proposal being mulled by officials. Photo: Nora Tam