Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hongkongers stranded overseas fear travellers from Britain who returned via Dubai and tested positive for Covid-19 could make getting home harder

  • Residents trying to return to Hong Kong from Britain are spending weeks in cities from Dubai to Nairobi in an attempt to get back
  • But three positive tests on Thursday leave many fearing their journey home could be tougher than expected

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Ethan Paul
Updated: 8:21am, 22 Jan, 2021

Emirates aircraft sit on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport. Photo: Reuters
