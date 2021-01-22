It was the first publicised medical incident at the city’s children’s hospital. Photo: Dickson Lee It was the first publicised medical incident at the city’s children’s hospital. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Newborn girl’s heart stopped beating in suspected blunder at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital

  • Infant, who has congenital heart disease, was given three infusions to raise potassium levels in her blood
  • During third infusion, baby developed a slower than normal heart rate. That was followed by asystole, a form of cardiac arrest in which heart stops beating

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Danny Mok
Updated: 1:44am, 22 Jan, 2021

