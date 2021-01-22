A lockdown of areas hard-hit by a new Covid-19 outbreak will mark a first in the city’s battle with the pandemic. Photo: Martin Chan A lockdown of areas hard-hit by a new Covid-19 outbreak will mark a first in the city’s battle with the pandemic. Photo: Martin Chan
A lockdown of areas hard-hit by a new Covid-19 outbreak will mark a first in the city’s battle with the pandemic. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to place tens of thousands in lockdown in bid to contain outbreak; residents must show negative test to exit certain neighbourhoods

  • The drastic new measure, a first in the city, targets virus-hit areas with older buildings filled with subdivided flats in Jordan and Sham Shui Po
  • But one local respiratory disease specialist questions if the move is largely meaningless, saying most residents in the area have already been screened

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Olga WongKathleen Magramo
Olga Wong and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 10:57am, 22 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A lockdown of areas hard-hit by a new Covid-19 outbreak will mark a first in the city’s battle with the pandemic. Photo: Martin Chan A lockdown of areas hard-hit by a new Covid-19 outbreak will mark a first in the city’s battle with the pandemic. Photo: Martin Chan
A lockdown of areas hard-hit by a new Covid-19 outbreak will mark a first in the city’s battle with the pandemic. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE