Delivery workers from Deliveroo and Foodpanda park up in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong Delivery workers from Deliveroo and Foodpanda park up in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
Delivery workers from Deliveroo and Foodpanda park up in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong anti-racism watchdog speaks out against Deliveroo, Foodpanda customer requests for non-South Asian delivery drivers

  • Deliveroo confirms deactivation of customer’s account over ‘wholly unacceptable’ delivery notes, Foodpanda investigates similar incident
  • Equal Opportunities Commission says such requests for South Asian drivers not to deliver their food are within the law, but challenges the conduct

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:22pm, 22 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Delivery workers from Deliveroo and Foodpanda park up in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong Delivery workers from Deliveroo and Foodpanda park up in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
Delivery workers from Deliveroo and Foodpanda park up in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE