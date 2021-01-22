Delivery workers from Deliveroo and Foodpanda park up in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong anti-racism watchdog speaks out against Deliveroo, Foodpanda customer requests for non-South Asian delivery drivers
- Deliveroo confirms deactivation of customer’s account over ‘wholly unacceptable’ delivery notes, Foodpanda investigates similar incident
- Equal Opportunities Commission says such requests for South Asian drivers not to deliver their food are within the law, but challenges the conduct
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Delivery workers from Deliveroo and Foodpanda park up in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong