Police officers cordon off a street in Yau Tsim Mong district. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong lockdown: police cordon off about 200 buildings in bid to beat spreading coronavirus outbreak
- Shortly before midnight, police closed off market, where workers unloaded trucks containing supplies of canned food, noodles, masks and hand sanitisers
- More than 1,700 police and other disciplined services officers are expected to be deployed for the operation
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
