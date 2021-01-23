Police officers cordon off a street in Yau Tsim Mong district. Photo: Edmond So Police officers cordon off a street in Yau Tsim Mong district. Photo: Edmond So
Police officers cordon off a street in Yau Tsim Mong district. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong lockdown: police cordon off about 200 buildings in bid to beat spreading coronavirus outbreak

  • Shortly before midnight, police closed off market, where workers unloaded trucks containing supplies of canned food, noodles, masks and hand sanitisers
  • More than 1,700 police and other disciplined services officers are expected to be deployed for the operation

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Denise TsangEthan PaulRachel Yeo
Denise Tsang , Ethan Paul and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 5:30am, 23 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers cordon off a street in Yau Tsim Mong district. Photo: Edmond So Police officers cordon off a street in Yau Tsim Mong district. Photo: Edmond So
Police officers cordon off a street in Yau Tsim Mong district. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE