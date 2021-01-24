A major Covid-19 testing operation is under way in Yau Tsim Mong. Photo: Sam Tsang A major Covid-19 testing operation is under way in Yau Tsim Mong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong lockdown on course to lift early on Monday after nearly 7,000 tested; over 70 new Covid-19 cases due

  • City’s No 2 official says authorities are on target to finish screening the restricted area’s estimated 10,000 residents by end of the weekend
  • Officials to go door-to-door again to track down all remaining residents after there was no answer at 45 households

Tony Cheung and Laura Westbrook

Updated: 1:31pm, 24 Jan, 2021

