Residents queue up for mandatory testing in a locked-down area of Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong lockdown: expert proposes fresh round of Covid-19 testing in Yau Tsim Mong’s restricted area, warns second confinement zone may be needed around nearby market
- Another screening exercise should be undertaken in Yau Tsim Mong zone if infections detected in this weekend’s campaign run into the double digits, says official adviser
- David Hui also calls on government to consider imposing similar lockdown in neighbouring market area
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Residents queue up for mandatory testing in a locked-down area of Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong