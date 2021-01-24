Government officers stand guard at the perimeter of the lockdown zone in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang Government officers stand guard at the perimeter of the lockdown zone in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong lockdown: residents given food they either cannot eat, or cannot open

  • Members of some ethnic and religious groups question inclusion of meat and lack of vegetarian options
  • Canned goods among items in government food packages, but district councillors say not everyone owns a can opener

Laura Westbrook and Christy Leung

Updated: 8:04pm, 24 Jan, 2021

