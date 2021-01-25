Civil servants work in Hong Kong’s Yau Tsim Mong district following the reopening of a locked down neighbourhood. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong health experts question if weekend Covid-19 lockdown was worth the cost as city expects more than 70 new cases
- The unprecedented move to seal off residents of city’s Jordan neighbourhood saw 13 new infections discovered among more than 7,000 tested
- Meanwhile, vendors in one of city’s largest wholesale fruit markets worry their area could be next in line
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
