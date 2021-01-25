Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (in blue) visits Luguna City in Lam Tin on Monday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
‘Chimney effect’ may be spreading Covid-19 at large private housing estate in Hong Kong, health expert says
- Residents in every E flat of Block 5 have been evacuated after cases emerged on three floors
- Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, who inspected the site, said they might have been exposed to infected aerosol rising up lightwells
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (in blue) visits Luguna City in Lam Tin on Monday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng