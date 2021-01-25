Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (in blue) visits Luguna City in Lam Tin on Monday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (in blue) visits Luguna City in Lam Tin on Monday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (in blue) visits Luguna City in Lam Tin on Monday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘Chimney effect’ may be spreading Covid-19 at large private housing estate in Hong Kong, health expert says

  • Residents in every E flat of Block 5 have been evacuated after cases emerged on three floors
  • Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, who inspected the site, said they might have been exposed to infected aerosol rising up lightwells

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Gigi ChoyRachel Yeo
Gigi Choy and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 10:34pm, 25 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (in blue) visits Luguna City in Lam Tin on Monday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (in blue) visits Luguna City in Lam Tin on Monday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Professor Yuen Kwok-yung (in blue) visits Luguna City in Lam Tin on Monday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE