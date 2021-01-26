Thousands of Jordan residents were confined at the weekend for mandatory testing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong fourth wave: Carrie Lam promises downscaled, ‘ambush-style’ Covid-19 lockdowns in future
- Honed strategy to focus on series of short, sharp lockdowns in localised areas, with emphasis on secrecy to avoid resident exodus
- Lam hails Yau Tsim Mong operation as a success, but reports 200 absent residents, refers to mainland system’s occupancy data
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
