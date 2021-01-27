Workers in hazmat suits speak to a resident of Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday morning. 27JAN21 Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong lockdown: as residents gripe, Carrie Lam praises efficiency of surprise Tuesday operation that uncovered just one Covid-19 case
- With government workers in hazmat suits finishing up their tasks on Wednesday morning, some residents question if inconvenience was worth it
- Others, meanwhile, asked if the choice of the small area affected had been arbitrary or perhaps not large enough to make a difference
