Police officers stand guard during an overnight lockdown in a Covid-19-hit section of Yau Ma Tei this week. Photo: Winson Wong Police officers stand guard during an overnight lockdown in a Covid-19-hit section of Yau Ma Tei this week. Photo: Winson Wong
How to tell if your Hong Kong neighbourhood is next in line for an ‘ambush-style’ lockdown

  • While the government has not issued formal guidelines for imposing such lockdowns, its messaging in the lead-up to the last two offers insight into its approach
  • At present, the most likely candidates for future lockdowns are parts of Jordan, Mong Kok, Hung Hom and Sham Shui Po

Victor Ting

Updated: 10:00am, 28 Jan, 2021

