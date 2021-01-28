Police officers wearing protective gear enter North Point’s Tung Fat Building on Wednesday after the discovery of more Covid-19 cases. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: lockdown fears mount in neighbourhood key to Hong Kong’s funeral industry
- Home to about 60 funeral service firms, the area of Hung Hom now under scrutiny has recently seen 11 more buildings ordered to undergo mandatory testing
- Meanwhile, health officials test sewage samples at a housing block in North Point where 13 cases have been identified
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Police officers wearing protective gear enter North Point’s Tung Fat Building on Wednesday after the discovery of more Covid-19 cases. Photo: May Tse