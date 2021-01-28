Among the three brands of vaccines already procured by the Hong Kong, the jabs by Pfizer-BioNTech enjoyed the highest level of acceptability at 55.9 per cent among respondents. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong fourth wave: more than half of residents do not intend to take Covid-19 vaccine jabs
- Poll by University of Hong Kong reveals less than three in 10 residents prepared to take vaccine supplied by mainland China company Sinovac
- Health expert says government, scientific community and the World Health Organization need to provide ‘solid scientific evidence’ to ease residents’ concerns
