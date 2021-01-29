Buildings in North Point were subject to overnight lockdown on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong Buildings in North Point were subject to overnight lockdown on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Buildings in North Point were subject to overnight lockdown on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: city leader Carrie Lam defends Covid-19 lockdown after no infections found, as over 50 new cases expected citywide

  • Lam says North Point operation helped to cut chains of transmission, but no new infections detected after 475 people tested
  • Lockdown of four old buildings lifted on Friday morning, 15 fined for not getting tested

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 1:18pm, 29 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Buildings in North Point were subject to overnight lockdown on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong Buildings in North Point were subject to overnight lockdown on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Buildings in North Point were subject to overnight lockdown on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE