Hong Kong fourth wave: city leader Carrie Lam defends Covid-19 lockdown after no infections found, as over 50 new cases expected citywide
- Lam says North Point operation helped to cut chains of transmission, but no new infections detected after 475 people tested
- Lockdown of four old buildings lifted on Friday morning, 15 fined for not getting tested
Buildings in North Point were subject to overnight lockdown on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong