Head of Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection moved aside, stripped of coronavirus-related duties in ‘unusual’ mid-pandemic personnel change

  • Though insiders insist the move is not a demotion for outgoing controller Dr Wong Ka-hing, one notes it is very odd to ‘change a general in the midst of a war’
  • Leadership churn follows questions over the agency’s competence in handling contact tracing, lockdown operations

Victor Ting

Updated: 3:40pm, 29 Jan, 2021

Dr Wong Ka-hing (pictured), former head of the Centre for Health Protection, was replaced by his deputy on Friday. Photo: Handout
