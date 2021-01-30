One million BioNTech vaccines are expected in Hong Kong by the end of next month. Photo: Reuters One million BioNTech vaccines are expected in Hong Kong by the end of next month. Photo: Reuters
One million BioNTech vaccines are expected in Hong Kong by the end of next month. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong fourth wave: city launches recruitment, infrastructure drive for first Covid-19 vaccinations

  • Minister promises no more delays to BioNTech jabs, so city’s first inoculation programme can start by end of next month
  • Workforce and venues being prepared for Hong Kong’s initial roll-out of 1 million vaccines

Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:32pm, 30 Jan, 2021

