One million BioNTech vaccines are expected in Hong Kong by the end of next month. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong fourth wave: city launches recruitment, infrastructure drive for first Covid-19 vaccinations
- Minister promises no more delays to BioNTech jabs, so city’s first inoculation programme can start by end of next month
- Workforce and venues being prepared for Hong Kong’s initial roll-out of 1 million vaccines
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
One million BioNTech vaccines are expected in Hong Kong by the end of next month. Photo: Reuters