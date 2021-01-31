Hong Kong placed scores of residential buildings in densely populated Yau Tsim Mong district under lockdown in the early hours of January 23. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong placed scores of residential buildings in densely populated Yau Tsim Mong district under lockdown in the early hours of January 23. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong placed scores of residential buildings in densely populated Yau Tsim Mong district under lockdown in the early hours of January 23. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong faces around 50 new coronavirus cases as No 2 official says more mandatory testing schemes possible in coming days

  • On the heels of three lockdowns, Matthew Cheung says zero-infection target means more districts could face testing of ‘varying scales’
  • Health secretary, meanwhile, says experience gained in past week means authorities should be able to identify cases more quickly going forward

Zoe Low and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:20pm, 31 Jan, 2021

