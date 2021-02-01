Health officials direct a resident of one of the two locked-down housing blocks at Laguna City in Lam Tin on Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong Health officials direct a resident of one of the two locked-down housing blocks at Laguna City in Lam Tin on Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
Health officials direct a resident of one of the two locked-down housing blocks at Laguna City in Lam Tin on Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong fourth wave: residents unhappy as Lam Tin lockdown ends later than expected, uncovers no Covid-19 infections

  • But while many complained and two were arrested during the overnight operation, some in affected blocks expressed support for government action
  • The lockdown, which covered 432 units in two housing blocks, tested at least 460 residents, though officials found no answer at about 60 flats

Zoe Low
Updated: 11:59am, 1 Feb, 2021

