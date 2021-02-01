Hong Kong authorities have toughened their approach on Covid-19 testing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong fourth wave: one unlinked coronavirus case in residential block, two of any kind in workplace to spark mandatory tests as city toughens approach
- Government targeting one lockdown a day as it looks to bring epidemic under control
- Policy marks an aggressive new approach, as no rules have previously triggered mandatory testing in workplaces
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
