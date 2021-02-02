The North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang The North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: temporary hospital on Hong Kong’s Lantau Island for patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms to open on February 26

  • North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre will share the burden of other public health care facilities amid the pandemic
  • It will also raise the city’s coronavirus testing capacity at public hospitals by 10 to 15 per cent

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 7:48pm, 2 Feb, 2021

