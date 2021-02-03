A man halfway through getting his hair dyed lines up for testing in Sham Shui Po during a lockdown on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong coronavirus fourth wave: sudden lockdowns leave some residents trapped in shops, hair salons overnight
- In one operation, a 10-year-old girl getting a haircut was separated from her mother who had left to buy food
- Health experts divided on the wisdom of the strategy, with one saying residents should avoid leaving their homes late at night
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
A man halfway through getting his hair dyed lines up for testing in Sham Shui Po during a lockdown on Tuesday. Photo: Handout