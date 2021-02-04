Residents subjected to overnight testing in Hong Kong’s To Kwa Wan area begin leaving on Thursday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Three more Hong Kong lockdowns result in single preliminary-positive Covid-19 test, HK$5,000 fines for trio who avoided screening
- The sole case identified in a Tuen Mun housing block on Wednesday night was sent to the AsiaWorld-Expo treatment facility
- Meanwhile, some civil servants were grumbling as they began using government coronavirus app tracking arrival times at Tamar and Tai Po offices
