Proposal to allow doctors trained overseas to work freely in Hong Kong after five years in public sector sparks anger in medical sector

  • After five years in public sector, a doctor could obtain full registration in Hong Kong without the need to pass the city’s licensing exam
  • Local medical groups immediately slam plan, warning move could ‘open the floodgates’ on doctors of varying quality

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 11:43pm, 4 Feb, 2021

Hong Kong has a long-standing shortage of doctors. Photo: Fung Chang
