Hong Kong has a long-standing shortage of doctors. Photo: Fung Chang
Proposal to allow doctors trained overseas to work freely in Hong Kong after five years in public sector sparks anger in medical sector
- After five years in public sector, a doctor could obtain full registration in Hong Kong without the need to pass the city’s licensing exam
- Local medical groups immediately slam plan, warning move could ‘open the floodgates’ on doctors of varying quality
