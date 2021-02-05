Hong Kong teachers are demanding authorities scrap a plan that would tie regular faculty coronavirus testing to reopening schools. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong teachers demand Education Bureau drop coronavirus testing plan; city faces about 40 new cases
- Nearly 90 per cent of educators polled in survey expressed anger at bureau’s attempt to tie regular faculty testing to the resumption of face-to-face classes
- Most respondents said authorities had provided insufficient reasoning in explaining the need for the scheme
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
