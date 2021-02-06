The Hong Kong government is hoping to resolve a severe staffing shortage. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong plan to bring in overseas doctors does not need medical watchdog’s approval, says source
- Government considering adding another form of assessment before granting full registration to those doctors
- Debate sparked over move, which would mean amending the Medical Registration Ordinance
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Hong Kong government is hoping to resolve a severe staffing shortage. Photo: Shutterstock