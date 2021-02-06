The Hong Kong government is hoping to resolve a severe staffing shortage. Photo: Shutterstock The Hong Kong government is hoping to resolve a severe staffing shortage. Photo: Shutterstock
The Hong Kong government is hoping to resolve a severe staffing shortage. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong plan to bring in overseas doctors does not need medical watchdog’s approval, says source

  • Government considering adding another form of assessment before granting full registration to those doctors
  • Debate sparked over move, which would mean amending the Medical Registration Ordinance

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 7:21am, 6 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong government is hoping to resolve a severe staffing shortage. Photo: Shutterstock The Hong Kong government is hoping to resolve a severe staffing shortage. Photo: Shutterstock
The Hong Kong government is hoping to resolve a severe staffing shortage. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE