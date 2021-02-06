An alert system based on traffic lights to indicate crowd size at a flower market in Victoria Park, Causeway Bay. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong Lunar New Year flower markets open with crowd control measures, city expects 20 new coronavirus cases
- Coloured alert systems in full swing at market venues, as measures align with latest goal to reduce daily infection caseload to under a dozen by holiday
- Overnight lockdowns in two areas uncover no new cases, but more than 100 households did not answer the door when authorities came knocking
