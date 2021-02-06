An alert system based on traffic lights to indicate crowd size at a flower market in Victoria Park, Causeway Bay. Photo: Warton Li An alert system based on traffic lights to indicate crowd size at a flower market in Victoria Park, Causeway Bay. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong Lunar New Year flower markets open with crowd control measures, city expects 20 new coronavirus cases

  • Coloured alert systems in full swing at market venues, as measures align with latest goal to reduce daily infection caseload to under a dozen by holiday
  • Overnight lockdowns in two areas uncover no new cases, but more than 100 households did not answer the door when authorities came knocking

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 2:09pm, 6 Feb, 2021

An alert system based on traffic lights to indicate crowd size at a flower market in Victoria Park, Causeway Bay. Photo: Warton Li
