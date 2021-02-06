Macau’s health chief, Dr Lei Chin-ion, briefs the media at a ceremony welcoming the arrival of the first batch of Sinopharm vaccines on Saturday. Photo: Macau Daily Macau’s health chief, Dr Lei Chin-ion, briefs the media at a ceremony welcoming the arrival of the first batch of Sinopharm vaccines on Saturday. Photo: Macau Daily
Macau’s health chief, Dr Lei Chin-ion, briefs the media at a ceremony welcoming the arrival of the first batch of Sinopharm vaccines on Saturday. Photo: Macau Daily
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong defends its approval process for Covid-19 vaccines as neighbouring Macau celebrates arrival of first batch from mainland

  • Macau’s health chief says it will begin administering Sinopharm jabs on Tuesday, despite a lack of Phase 3 clinical data
  • Hong Kong authorities and advisers, meanwhile, insist the city will not cut corners in its own approval process for expediency’s sake

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 6:02pm, 6 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Macau’s health chief, Dr Lei Chin-ion, briefs the media at a ceremony welcoming the arrival of the first batch of Sinopharm vaccines on Saturday. Photo: Macau Daily Macau’s health chief, Dr Lei Chin-ion, briefs the media at a ceremony welcoming the arrival of the first batch of Sinopharm vaccines on Saturday. Photo: Macau Daily
Macau’s health chief, Dr Lei Chin-ion, briefs the media at a ceremony welcoming the arrival of the first batch of Sinopharm vaccines on Saturday. Photo: Macau Daily
READ FULL ARTICLE