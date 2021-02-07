The city’s finance chief has promised to unveil by the middle of this year the government’s plans for making Hong Kong carbon neutral by 2050. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s financial chief promises to release carbon neutrality strategy by midyear
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan says city will tap into the opportunities presented by the ‘green wave’
- The ambitious target was announced in Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy address in November, and followed a similar one from Beijing
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2020-2021
