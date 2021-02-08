A new policy proposal regarding foreign doctors practising in Hong Kong has reignited an old debate in the medical sector. Photo: Felix Wong
Explainer |
A long-simmering debate about foreign-trained doctors within Hong Kong’s medical community has boiled over amid new policy proposals
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam has surprised many by revealing plans to amend the law to allow more overseas-trained doctors to practise locally
- However, such a plan has long been unpopular with local practitioners, many of whom question whether it will actually solve the sector’s staffing shortage
A new policy proposal regarding foreign doctors practising in Hong Kong has reignited an old debate in the medical sector. Photo: Felix Wong