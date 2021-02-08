Health officials slowly work to reopen the lockdown zone at Cheong Lok Mansion in Hung Hom on Monday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s latest overnight lockdowns uncover four Covid-19 cases in three buildings, as expert says small numbers being found no surprise
- The operation that began on Sunday night tested about 2,370 residents in buildings in Mong Kok, Quarry Bay and Hung Hom
- Government, meanwhile, plans push to test city’s construction workers as cases continue to emerge from building sites
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
