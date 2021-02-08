Permanent Secretary for the Environment Maisie Cheng (left), Secretary for the Environment Mr Wong Kam-sing (centre), Department Director of Environmental Protection (Special Projects) Bruno Luk, at the launch of theWaste Blueprint for Hong Kong 2035. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s environment minister pledges city will no longer need landfills by 2035, but green groups say little hope of meeting target
- Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing sets out goals in updated waste management blueprint
- Green groups question target and question plans to build second incinerator when first one isn’t finished
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
Permanent Secretary for the Environment Maisie Cheng (left), Secretary for the Environment Mr Wong Kam-sing (centre), Department Director of Environmental Protection (Special Projects) Bruno Luk, at the launch of theWaste Blueprint for Hong Kong 2035. Photo: Jonathan Wong