Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: more than 70 people evacuated from rehabilitation centre over Covid-19 outbreak fears; 26 new cases logged

  • Residents and staff at Po Leung Kuk On Tai Rehabilitation Centre in Kwun Tong sent into quarantine after resident confirmed as infected
  • Health authorities warn of an increased risk of transmission over Lunar New Year holiday and urge public to remain vigilant

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi Choy and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 6:14pm, 9 Feb, 2021

A woman shops for Lunar New Year decorations in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
