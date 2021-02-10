Hong Kong officials on Wednesday will reveal planned changes to social-distancing measures that will kick in after Lunar New Year. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong set to reveal planned changes to social-distancing measures as panel weighs new Sinovac vaccine data
- But while modifications to Covid-19 rules are expected after Lunar New Year, expert warns a high risk of a post-holiday rebound remains
- City’s vaccine advisory panel, meanwhile, to offer update on long-awaited Sinovac jabs later in day
