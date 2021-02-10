Cheung Uk village lies in the protected area of Sha Lo Tung in Tai Po district. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong officials approve land-swap deal to protect, restore Sha Lo Tung wetland in Tai Po
- Government will finally implement the land-exchange arrangement with Sha Lo Tung owner three years after it was agreed in principle
- The 50-hectare Tai Po wetland is one of 12 priority sites for environmental protection
Topic | Conservation
Cheung Uk village lies in the protected area of Sha Lo Tung in Tai Po district. Photo: Winson Wong