Hong Kong officials ‘quite worried’ by prospect of post-Lunar New Year coronavirus bounce, as city faces more than 20 new cases
- Past experience shows risk of a rebound very real, Sophia Chan says, urging residents to remain vigilant about following Covid-19 protocols
- HKU microbiologist, meanwhile, says government should make better use of tracking app, use of which is tied to relaxing of social-distancing measures after holiday
The possibility of a post-Lunar New Year rebound in Covid-19 infections has experts calling for a cautious holiday period. Photo: Felix Wong