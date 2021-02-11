Hongkongers have raised privacy concerns over using the “Leave Home Safe” app. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong business operators express concerns over forcing customers to use contact-tracing app
- At least two ‘substitutes’ for ‘Leave Home Safe’ app are already on the market to help patrons skip the recording procedures
- ‘If diners don’t use it, how could a restaurant waiter, or even operator, force them to do so?’ asks restaurateur Simon Wong
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hongkongers have raised privacy concerns over using the “Leave Home Safe” app. Photo: Sam Tsang