Pandemic rules capping customers at two per table have dramatically affected takings at Hong Kong’s restaurants. Photo: Winson Wong
Lunar New Year opens with about 25 coronavirus cases as Hong Kong’s hardest-hit sectors plead for more government aid
- Top restaurant industry representative says profits have plunged during ‘golden time’ for city’s eateries due to social-distancing restrictions
- Tourism sector, meanwhile, says members of its workforce struggling to find even part-time jobs while travel at a standstill
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
