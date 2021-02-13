Vendors prepare for the Lunar New Year flower market at Fa Hui Park, Prince Edward. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year flower markets generate 83 tonnes of waste, but officials say most of it can be recycled
- Among waste was 24 tonnes of wilted or unsold flowers and 33 tonnes of bamboo sticks
- Clean up at Victoria Park site took 129 staff and 27 refuse collection vehicles
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
