Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year flower markets generate 83 tonnes of waste, but officials say most of it can be recycled

  • Among waste was 24 tonnes of wilted or unsold flowers and 33 tonnes of bamboo sticks
  • Clean up at Victoria Park site took 129 staff and 27 refuse collection vehicles

Danny Lee
Updated: 7:52am, 13 Feb, 2021

Vendors prepare for the Lunar New Year flower market at Fa Hui Park, Prince Edward. Photo: Dickson Lee
