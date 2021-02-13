About 8.6 per cent of Hong Kong’s population have downloaded an app designed to help the city overcome the health crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang About 8.6 per cent of Hong Kong’s population have downloaded an app designed to help the city overcome the health crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang
About 8.6 per cent of Hong Kong’s population have downloaded an app designed to help the city overcome the health crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: more than 640,000 download ‘Leave Home Safe’ app, as Hong Kong expects fewer than 20 new infections

  • Matthew Cheung insists app does not intrude into privacy, saying its sole aim is to prevent Covid-19’s spread
  • Pandemic will be under control when new infections kept in single digits, allowing for lifting of some social-distancing and border restrictions, he adds

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 3:10pm, 13 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
About 8.6 per cent of Hong Kong’s population have downloaded an app designed to help the city overcome the health crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang About 8.6 per cent of Hong Kong’s population have downloaded an app designed to help the city overcome the health crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang
About 8.6 per cent of Hong Kong’s population have downloaded an app designed to help the city overcome the health crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE