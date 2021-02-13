Producers of sun-dried “golden oysters” from Lau Fau Shan, historically a delicacy, have been hit hard by shrinking catches and other problems. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Producers of sun-dried “golden oysters” from Lau Fau Shan, historically a delicacy, have been hit hard by shrinking catches and other problems. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Producers of sun-dried “golden oysters” from Lau Fau Shan, historically a delicacy, have been hit hard by shrinking catches and other problems. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Environment
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Plagued by dwindling harvests and shrinking shellfish, Hong Kong oyster farmers turn to conservation group for answers

  • The Nature Conservancy starts gathering data to help oyster farmers figure out host of problems
  • Farmers say Deep Bay has become overcrowded since mainlanders began farming oysters too

Topic |   Environment
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 6:00pm, 13 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Producers of sun-dried “golden oysters” from Lau Fau Shan, historically a delicacy, have been hit hard by shrinking catches and other problems. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Producers of sun-dried “golden oysters” from Lau Fau Shan, historically a delicacy, have been hit hard by shrinking catches and other problems. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Producers of sun-dried “golden oysters” from Lau Fau Shan, historically a delicacy, have been hit hard by shrinking catches and other problems. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE