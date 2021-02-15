Tommy Cheung has accused some in the medical field of ‘protectionism’. Photo: May Tse Tommy Cheung has accused some in the medical field of ‘protectionism’. Photo: May Tse
‘Nothing to fear’ from potential influx of mainland doctors, says top adviser pushing Hong Kong to allow more medics from outside city

  • Tommy Cheung, a member of Carrie Lam’s Executive Council, is calling for the government to further lower the bar for doctors not trained locally to practise in the city
  • Administration’s proposed reforms have met stiff opposition across the medical sector, with some worried they open door to mainland-trained doctors

Victor Ting

Updated: 4:09pm, 15 Feb, 2021

