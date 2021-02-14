The first vaccinations will not be carried out in Hong Kong before early next month, a senior official has admitted. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s coronavirus vaccination programme delayed to early March, as city expects fewer than 15 new infections
- Officials previously hoped to launch the citywide inoculation programme by the end of February
- Authorities perform trial run in preparation for arrival of first jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The first vaccinations will not be carried out in Hong Kong before early next month, a senior official has admitted. Photo: AP