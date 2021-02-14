The first vaccinations will not be carried out in Hong Kong before early next month, a senior official has admitted. Photo: AP The first vaccinations will not be carried out in Hong Kong before early next month, a senior official has admitted. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s coronavirus vaccination programme delayed to early March, as city expects fewer than 15 new infections

  • Officials previously hoped to launch the citywide inoculation programme by the end of February
  • Authorities perform trial run in preparation for arrival of first jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chris Lau
Updated: 1:51pm, 14 Feb, 2021

