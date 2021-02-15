Slots for voluntary coronavirus testing have been filling up fast as the Lunar New Year holiday comes to an end. Photo: Winson Wong Slots for voluntary coronavirus testing have been filling up fast as the Lunar New Year holiday comes to an end. Photo: Winson Wong
Slots for voluntary coronavirus testing have been filling up fast as the Lunar New Year holiday comes to an end. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong fourth wave: Covid-19 testing slots fill up as holiday nears end, city prepares to relax social-distancing measures

  • Majority of community testing centres in city fully booked through Wednesday, with queues spotted outside some locations
  • Residents flock for testing ahead of shift in regulations governing restaurant dining, reopening of leisure venues

Zoe Low
Updated: 11:59am, 15 Feb, 2021

