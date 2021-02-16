Long-awaited changes to social-distancing rules affecting restaurants are expected to be officially announced on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Long-awaited changes to social-distancing rules affecting restaurants are expected to be officially announced on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Long-awaited changes to social-distancing rules affecting restaurants are expected to be officially announced on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong facing fewer than 10 coronavirus cases as officials expected to announce relaxation of social-distancing rules

  • A government committee will also meet on Tuesday to determine if the use of the Sinovac vaccine can finally be approved for the city
  • One expert warns lifting of tough measures at restaurants, other venues more about helping struggling businesses than an indication virus has been contained

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila SiuGigi ChoyDenise Tsang
Phila Siu , Gigi Choy and Denise Tsang

Updated: 1:35pm, 16 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Long-awaited changes to social-distancing rules affecting restaurants are expected to be officially announced on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Long-awaited changes to social-distancing rules affecting restaurants are expected to be officially announced on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Long-awaited changes to social-distancing rules affecting restaurants are expected to be officially announced on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE