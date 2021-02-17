Tens of thousands of outlets in Hong Kong now display a QR code for the app. Photo: Nora Tam Tens of thousands of outlets in Hong Kong now display a QR code for the app. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: can Hong Kong law enforcers access data on official Covid-19 risk exposure app?

  • Experts said information could only be accessed if it was stored by a third party and court would apply stringent standards for any warrant application
  • Government reiterates that records from ‘Leave Home Safe’ app are only stored on users’ devices

Natalie Wong and Christy Leung

Updated: 9:22am, 17 Feb, 2021

Tens of thousands of outlets in Hong Kong now display a QR code for the app. Photo: Nora Tam
