The Sinovac vaccine, produced in mainland China, could arrive in Hong Kong as early as Friday, a source told the Post. Photo: Bloomberg
Sinovac vaccine could be in Hong Kong as soon as Friday pending health bureau approval; city faces more than 10 new coronavirus cases
- Caregivers of those aged 60 or above – up to two per resident – will be among those given vaccination priority, according to a source
- While no walk-in services will be available, slots can be booked online or through the post office or Housing Authority
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Sinovac vaccine, produced in mainland China, could arrive in Hong Kong as early as Friday, a source told the Post. Photo: Bloomberg