Sinovac vaccine could be in Hong Kong as soon as Friday pending health bureau approval; city faces more than 10 new coronavirus cases

  • Caregivers of those aged 60 or above – up to two per resident – will be among those given vaccination priority, according to a source
  • While no walk-in services will be available, slots can be booked online or through the post office or Housing Authority

Gigi Choy and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:55pm, 17 Feb, 2021

