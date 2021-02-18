Restrictions on dine-in hours at restaurants are among the social-distancing rules being relaxed on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong is opening up again – here’s what you can and cannot do amid relaxed rules
- Restaurants can serve till 10pm, gyms will be open and families can once again visit theme parks, but some social-distancing rules will remain in place
- Meanwhile, some venues, such as bars and clubs, party rooms, karaoke lounges and swimming pools, will remain closed
