Restrictions on dine-in hours at restaurants are among the social-distancing rules being relaxed on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee Restrictions on dine-in hours at restaurants are among the social-distancing rules being relaxed on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong is opening up again – here’s what you can and cannot do amid relaxed rules

  • Restaurants can serve till 10pm, gyms will be open and families can once again visit theme parks, but some social-distancing rules will remain in place
  • Meanwhile, some venues, such as bars and clubs, party rooms, karaoke lounges and swimming pools, will remain closed

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Nadia Lam
Updated: 9:00am, 18 Feb, 2021

